Argus Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $35.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Argus from $67.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Argus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the company's current price.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.97.

VTR traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 237,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ventas by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,336 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ventas by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.



Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.



In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.



And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.



“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."



Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".