V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session's volume of 98,604 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William Boyd Noon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in V2X by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in V2X by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

