Insider Buying: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,371. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.42.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up

The coronavirus crash has not discriminated in its victims. Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks have all been dropping. No sector has been spared either. And while the market flipped from a bear market to a bull market in just three days, there’s still plenty of volatility to cause cautious investors to keep a healthy social distance from many stocks.



The pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay in our homes as much as possible (and if you’re not, please do) is unique for most of us. Demand hasn’t organically diminished. It’s been artificially suppressed. And that means that while it’s fair to say our economy will certainly experience a new normal, there will be a recovery.



And when it comes, many of the companies that were strong before the pandemic broke will continue to show their strength. Investors who are investing in these companies today will be the ones that experience the greatest gains when the recovery happens.

View the "8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up".