Dana L. Schmaltz Acquires 3,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,310,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WD stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 370,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $121,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WD. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.75.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

