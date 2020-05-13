Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Compass Point's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 8,896,195 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,182,879. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm's revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".