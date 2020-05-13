Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.53, approximately 90,038,114 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 36,770,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company's stock.

The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020

Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.



But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.



And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.



So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.

View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".