Sidoti Boosts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $57.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sidoti from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Sidoti's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 38.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

