Barclays Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $72.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company's current price.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

