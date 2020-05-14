Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the textile maker's stock. Susquehanna Bancshares' target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

WWW opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,288,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 809,291 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $106,835,000 after buying an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company's stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

