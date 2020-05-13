United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $140.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of X traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 1,276,326 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,463,066. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

