Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XHR. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio

Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even just 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.



As the years go by, some companies lose their luster and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega trend will be that will knock Apple, Google and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we do know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.



We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they are showing negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.

View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".