Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB restated a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,114,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,040,496. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm's revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis

What would you think of the long-term prospects of a business that paid you to buy their products? That’s an oversimplification of what occurred to the May futures contract for oil on April 20. The price for that contract sold for a negative price for the first time in history.



The crisis befalling the oil companies at this time can best be described as “only the strongest survive.” There’s just no way the oil companies can possibly handle month after month of rock-bottom oil prices.



The problem is almost comically simple to understand. There is a massively reduced demand for oil as millions of Americans are following mitigation orders ranging from social distancing guidelines to more restrictive shelter in place orders. At the same time, the market is trying to absorb the oversupply of oil that came from Russia and Saudi Arabia.



However, when the year started, things looked like it might be business as usual for oil producers. The U.S. economy was humming along and there was talk that the second half of the year might finally bring the boost to oil prices that many companies badly needed.



However, since the middle of February, the bottom has dropped out of the market in general, and oil prices have been one of the main sectors to feel the impact.



Initially, investors tried to remain optimistic. A month ago, investors thought that the economy might be reopening sooner rather than later. However, the exact timing of the reopening is about as fluid as a barrel of oil. And with it looking more likely that there will be more demand destruction at least through May, there’s very little to prop up the stock of any oil companies.



And that means that, in all likelihood, there will not be room left for some oil companies. We’ve highlighted five oil stocks that have a strong probability of not surviving the chaos surrounding the coronavirus and our nation’s response.

View the "5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis".