Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Yelp from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $23.45 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $28,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,348 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 5G Stocks to Own in 2020

To understand 5G is to understand that the “G” stands for generation. Like the previous generations that came before it, 5G promises to enhance the way consumers and businesses experience the internet. Yes, 5G will certainly deliver faster connection speeds. But I wouldn’t be nearly as excited about this technology if it simply meant I could download a movie in seconds instead of minutes.



Where 5G offers the most intriguing benefit is in the way it promises to enhance our increasingly connected future. Autonomous cars, industrial automation, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will all be transformed by the increased speed and reduced latency of a 5G network.



One of the exciting aspects of 5G is the many ways investors can profit. There is an infrastructure being built to support the roll-out of this technology. It can’t just use the existing cell phone towers. There are also chips that have to be created to support mobile devices. The 5G revolution will also benefit software providers. And then, of course, there are the wireless providers who will be introducing 5G phones and tablets sometime in 2020.



Here’s the rub. The build-out of a 5G infrastructure is behind schedule. And some industry experts are suggesting the real growth from 5G may not come until 2021. But there’s no question that the infrastructure is being built now. And we’ve selected some stocks that look like they don’t already have the growth of the stock factored in.

View the "8 5G Stocks to Own in 2020".