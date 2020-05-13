Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $144,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,611,432 shares in the company, valued at $52,293,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $157,900.00.

Yext stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 951,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.50. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Yext has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

