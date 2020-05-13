Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.30, approximately 951,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,015,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Specifically, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Yext's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yext by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 753,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 550,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 24,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company's stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".