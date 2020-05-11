Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $148.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock's previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $148.23.

ZBH traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.48. 140,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is a stock split?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".