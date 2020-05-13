Insider Buying: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZBH stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company's revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.68.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

