PZ Cussons' (PZC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.51) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.44% from the stock's previous close.

PZ Cussons Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PZ Cussons stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 80.30 ($1.01). 387,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,056. The company has a market capitalization of £336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 75.30 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 159 ($2.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.89.

Insider Transactions at PZ Cussons

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers sold 69,429 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £62,486.10 ($78,668.14). 43.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

