Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock's previous close.

Get AP.UN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$19.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.53. 212,158 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,025. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here