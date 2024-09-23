Cormark Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$5.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock's current price.

Get B2Gold alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,439. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.6237337 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider B2Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B2Gold wasn't on the list.

While B2Gold currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here