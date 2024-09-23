Free Trial
→ The election trade you can't lose (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst logo with Real Estate background

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$18.28.

Read Our Latest Report on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.34.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)


This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst right now?

Before you consider Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst wasn't on the list.

While Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy on Growing Demand
The question isn't if nuclear energy is making a comeback, but why? There are several answers, starting with t...
MarketBeat
Write this ticker symbol down…
A megatrend now poised to mint a brand-new wave of millionaires right here in America. And today, self-made...
StocksToTrade | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines