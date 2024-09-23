Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$18.28.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.34.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

