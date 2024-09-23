Free Trial
Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Up 13.3%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Questerre Energy logo with Energy background

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC - Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. 127,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 31,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Questerre Energy Trading Up 24.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Questerre Energy

(Get Free Report)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

