Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,299 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.04% of SentinelOne worth $79,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SentinelOne alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 921,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $5,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,711. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Before you consider SentinelOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SentinelOne wasn't on the list.

While SentinelOne currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here