News articles about MSG stock have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a news impact score of -4.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Madison Square Garden.