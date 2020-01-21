S&P 500   3,326.69 (-0.09%)
DOW   29,306.40 (-0.14%)
QQQ   223.74 (+0.16%)
AAPL   318.64 (-0.03%)
FB   221.02 (-0.50%)
MSFT   168.00 (+0.54%)
GOOGL   1,480.53 (+0.07%)
AMZN   1,874.81 (+0.54%)
CGC   24.67 (-0.92%)
NVDA   248.91 (-0.15%)
BABA   222.12 (-2.33%)
MU   58.33 (+1.16%)
GE   11.68 (-1.10%)
TSLA   543.76 (+6.52%)
AMD   51.58 (+1.28%)
T   38.40 (+0.05%)
ACB   2.06 (-3.29%)
F   9.12 (-0.44%)
NFLX   337.75 (-0.57%)
BAC   34.39 (-0.92%)
GILD   62.63 (-0.56%)
DIS   143.36 (-0.67%)
NYSE:MSG - Madison Square Garden Stock Price, Forecast & News

$303.49
-1.56 (-0.51 %)
(As of 01/21/2020 11:38 AM ET)
Today's Range
$303.49
Now: $303.49
$305.50
50-Day Range
$273.66
MA: $291.99
$305.05
52-Week Range
$247.57
Now: $303.49
$315.95
Volume12,528 shs
Average Volume97,383 shs
Market Capitalization$7.21 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta0.57
The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. Read More…

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services
Sub-IndustryMovies & Entertainment
SectorConsumer Discretionary
Current SymbolNYSE:MSG
Previous Symbol
CUSIP55826P10
CIK1636519
Webhttp://www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com/
Phone212-465-6000

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.10
Current Ratio1.55
Quick Ratio1.55

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$1.63 billion
Price / Sales4.42
Cash Flow$5.47 per share
Price / Cash Flow55.48
Book Value$111.07 per share
Price / Book2.73

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$0.48
Net Income$11.43 million
Net Margins-2.23%
Return on Equity-1.38%
Return on Assets-0.94%

Miscellaneous

Employees13,000
Outstanding Shares23,760,000
Market Cap$7.21 billion
Next Earnings Date2/7/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

MSG Rates by TradingView

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Frequently Asked Questions

What is Madison Square Garden's stock symbol?

Madison Square Garden trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "MSG."

How were Madison Square Garden's earnings last quarter?

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November, 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. View Madison Square Garden's Earnings History.

When is Madison Square Garden's next earnings date?

Madison Square Garden is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Friday, February 7th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden.

What price target have analysts set for MSG?

4 analysts have issued 12 month target prices for Madison Square Garden's stock. Their forecasts range from $119.00 to $370.00. On average, they expect Madison Square Garden's share price to reach $289.75 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 4.5%. View Analyst Price Targets for Madison Square Garden.

What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Madison Square Garden?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Madison Square Garden in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Madison Square Garden.

Has Madison Square Garden been receiving favorable news coverage?

News articles about MSG stock have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a news impact score of -4.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Madison Square Garden.

Are investors shorting Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden saw a increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. View Madison Square Garden's Current Options Chain.

Who are some of Madison Square Garden's key competitors?

What other stocks do shareholders of Madison Square Garden own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Madison Square Garden investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), Micron Technology (MU), Netflix (NFLX), Starbucks (SBUX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Tesla (TSLA), AbbVie (ABBV) and Boeing (BA).

Who are Madison Square Garden's key executives?

Madison Square Garden's management team includes the folowing people:
  • Mr. James L. Dolan, Exec. Chairman & CEO (Age 64)
  • Mr. Andrew S. Lustgarten, Pres (Age 41)
  • Mr. Joseph F. Yospe CPA, Sr. VP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer (Age 61)
  • Mr. Lawrence J. Burian, Exec. VP & Gen. Counsel (Age 49)
  • Ms. Victoria M. Mink, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 50)

Who are Madison Square Garden's major shareholders?

Madison Square Garden's stock is owned by many different of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include Eidelman Virant Capital (0.10%), Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC (0.08%), Menlo Advisors LLC (0.08%), LGT Capital Partners LTD. (0.05%), Nisa Investment Advisors LLC (0.02%) and Mcrae Capital Management Inc. (0.01%). View Institutional Ownership Trends for Madison Square Garden.

Which institutional investors are selling Madison Square Garden stock?

MSG stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Nisa Investment Advisors LLC, Eidelman Virant Capital, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC, First Hawaiian Bank and Menlo Advisors LLC. View Insider Buying and Selling for Madison Square Garden.

Which institutional investors are buying Madison Square Garden stock?

MSG stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including LGT Capital Partners LTD., Mcrae Capital Management Inc., Vigilant Capital Management LLC, Advisors Capital Management LLC, Huntington National Bank and Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC. View Insider Buying and Selling for Madison Square Garden.

How do I buy shares of Madison Square Garden?

Shares of MSG can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

What is Madison Square Garden's stock price today?

One share of MSG stock can currently be purchased for approximately $303.50.

How big of a company is Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and generates $1.63 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $11.43 million in net income (profit) each year or $0.48 on an earnings per share basis. Madison Square Garden employs 13,000 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Madison Square Garden.

What is Madison Square Garden's official website?

The official website for Madison Square Garden is http://www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com/.

How can I contact Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden's mailing address is TWO PENN PLAZA, NEW YORK NY, 10121. The company can be reached via phone at 212-465-6000 or via email at [email protected]


MarketBeat Community Rating for Madison Square Garden (NYSE MSG)

Community Ranking:  2.5 out of 5 (star star half star)
Outperform Votes:  461 (Vote Outperform)
Underperform Votes:  477 (Vote Underperform)
Total Votes:  938
MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Madison Square Garden and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe MSG will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe MSG will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days.
This page was last updated on 1/21/2020

Featured Article: What is a stock split?
