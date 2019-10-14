LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Industry, Sector and Symbol
Industry Conglomerates
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorIndustrials
OptionableNot Optionable
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Frequently Asked Questions
What is LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units' stock symbol?
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "LFACU."
Has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units been receiving favorable news coverage?
Press coverage about LFACU stock has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units earned a daily sentiment score of -2.8 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave news coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company's share price in the next several days. View News Stories for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.
Who are some of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units' key competitors?
