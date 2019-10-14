S&P 500   2,966.15 (-0.14%)
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units Stock Price, News & Analysis (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

$10.82
-0.17 (-1.55 %)
(As of 10/14/2019 04:00 PM ET)
Today's Range
$10.82
Now: $10.82
$10.82
50-Day Range
$10.50
MA: $10.54
$10.59
52-Week Range
$10.00
Now: $10.82
$10.99
Volume400 shs
Average Volume10,890 shs
Market CapitalizationN/A
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
BetaN/A
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange OTCMKTS
Industry Conglomerates
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorIndustrials
Current SymbolOTCMKTS:LFACU
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIKN/A
WebN/A
PhoneN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A
Current RatioN/A
Quick RatioN/A

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual SalesN/A
Price / SalesN/A
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book ValueN/A
Price / BookN/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A
Net IncomeN/A
Net MarginsN/A
Return on EquityN/A
Return on AssetsN/A

Miscellaneous

EmployeesN/A
Outstanding SharesN/A
Market CapN/A
Next Earnings DateN/A
OptionableNot Optionable
OTC:LFACU Rates by TradingView

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Frequently Asked Questions

What is LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units' stock symbol?

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "LFACU."

Has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units been receiving favorable news coverage?

Press coverage about LFACU stock has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units earned a daily sentiment score of -2.8 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave news coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company's share price in the next several days. View News Stories for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units.

Who are some of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units' key competitors?

How do I buy shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units?

Shares of LFACU can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

What is LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units' stock price today?

One share of LFACU stock can currently be purchased for approximately $10.82.


MarketBeat Community Rating for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS LFACU)

Community Ranking:  2.4 out of 5 (star star)
Outperform Votes:  17 (Vote Outperform)
Underperform Votes:  18 (Vote Underperform)
Total Votes:  35
MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe LFACU will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe LFACU will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days.
This page was last updated on 10/14/2019 by MarketBeat.com Staff

