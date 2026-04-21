ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 45.06% from the company's current price.

ACG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ACG Acquisition from GBX 2,040 to GBX 2,170 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,206.67.

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ACG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACG Acquisition stock remained flat at GBX 1,620 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282. ACG Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 420 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,433.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.58 million and a PE ratio of 33.06.

About ACG Acquisition

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics. In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024. ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector.

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