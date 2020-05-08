BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of BMRN opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,117,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,987,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

