Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSB. CIBC raised shares of Norbord from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norbord from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered Norbord from an "action list buy" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norbord has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OSB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.48. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Norbord's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Norbord by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norbord by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Norbord by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

