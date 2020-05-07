Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded Square from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Square from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.48.

NYSE SQ traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 30,954,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,320. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.



Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.



No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.



Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.



We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".