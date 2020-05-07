Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,954,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

