Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $6.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.84% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Zynga from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 992,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,066. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".