Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the company's previous close.

ASM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 20th. iA Financial set a $8.75 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get ASM alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ASM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 360.18 and a beta of 1.79. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1,137.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino's operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avino Silver & Gold Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avino Silver & Gold Mines wasn't on the list.

While Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here