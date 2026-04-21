Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.0330. Approximately 2,166,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,294,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ASM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday. iA Financial set a $8.75 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

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Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 1,244.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,217,087 shares of the company's stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 240,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino's operations encompass underground and open‐pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

Further Reading

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