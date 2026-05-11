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Bank of America Begins Coverage on Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions with a Buy rating and a $47 price target, implying about 11.82% upside from the prior close.
  • Other firms were also broadly positive: Robert W. Baird and Royal Bank of Canada both set $48 targets with outperform ratings, while Barclays issued an Overweight rating and Goldman Sachs was more cautious with a Neutral call.
  • Overall analyst sentiment is constructive, with seven Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, giving the stock an average Moderate Buy rating and an average target price of $46.57.
  • Interested in Madison Air Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAIR. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Madison Air Solutions and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MAIR stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. Madison Air Solutions has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $42.82.

About Madison Air Solutions

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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