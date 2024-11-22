B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. The firm set a "buy" rating and a 675.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an "underweight" rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.46) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.93) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.31) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 450.55.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company's stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

