Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "speculative buy" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock's previous close.

MOON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Haywood Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Blue Moon Metals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

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Blue Moon Metals Stock Up 4.8%

MOON traded up C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$11.08. 119,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,043. The company has a market cap of C$895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.59. Blue Moon Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.80.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

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