Christine Marie Plummer Sells 10,922 Shares of Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX - Get Free Report) CFO Christine Marie Plummer sold 10,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $12,014.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 489,078 shares in the company, valued at $537,985.80. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christine Marie Plummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Christine Marie Plummer sold 2,581 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $2,787.48.

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Biosig Technologies Stock Performance

STEX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,969,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,189. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78.

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Biosig Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biosig Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Biosig Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biosig Technologies

Biosig Technologies Company Profile

Biosig Technologies NASDAQ: STEX is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

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