Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Up 9.9% - Here's Why

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.8110. 8,061,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 18,717,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Circle Internet Group from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,500.10. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $9,198,685.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 551,455 shares of company stock valued at $45,564,337 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,165,000. Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth about $3,263,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,942,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle's mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

