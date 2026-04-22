Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Freedom Capital upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $104.39 and last traded at $105.3340. 2,997,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,080,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Clear Str upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.24.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 4,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $381,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 363,726 shares in the company, valued at $32,735,340. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 1,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $153,905.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 341,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,135.36. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,874 shares of company stock worth $52,991,625. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Circle Internet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Circle Internet Group wasn't on the list.

While Circle Internet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here