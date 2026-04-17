CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $166,172,106.10 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $309,027,834.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $50,169,166.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $26,977,723.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $24,168,860.60.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 24,637,405 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,998. The company's fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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