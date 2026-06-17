London Co. of Virginia Sells 62,706 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 62,706 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.41% of AptarGroup worth $111,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,649,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,066 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,769,000 after purchasing an additional 233,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ATR opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

More AptarGroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AptarGroup’s Q1 earnings beat and revenue surge, which appears to be supporting the stock and fueling the rally. Russell1000 Rally After AptarGroup Q1 Earnings Beat on Revenue Surge?

Recent commentary highlighted AptarGroup’s Q1 earnings beat and revenue surge, which appears to be supporting the stock and fueling the rally. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.61 from $1.60 and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.46 from $1.44, signaling slightly better forward expectations. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.61 from $1.60 and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $1.46 from $1.44, signaling slightly better forward expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating and left most forecasts close to prior levels, including FY2026 EPS of $5.39 and FY2027 EPS of $5.82, suggesting no major change in the longer-term outlook. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Analysts at Zacks Research maintained a rating and left most forecasts close to prior levels, including FY2026 EPS of $5.39 and FY2027 EPS of $5.82, suggesting no major change in the longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with small cuts to near-term estimates for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may temper some enthusiasm but are not large enough to change the overall story. AptarGroup analyst estimate updates

Other Zacks revisions were mixed, with small cuts to near-term estimates for FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may temper some enthusiasm but are not large enough to change the overall story. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus coverage remains constructive overall, with analysts reportedly assigning AptarGroup a “Moderate Buy” rating. AptarGroup Moderate Buy consensus rating

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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