London Co. of Virginia Sells 73,510 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,232 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 73,510 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.37% of CBRE Group worth $176,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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