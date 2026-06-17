London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,594 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $237.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

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Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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