QV Investors Inc. Buys 90,840 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,810 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Starbucks to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: China JV closed with Boyu Capital — Starbucks finalized the joint venture intended to speed disciplined expansion in China and bring in a local partner to help scale stores and operations, which should support long‑term growth in a key market. Article Title

China JV closed with Boyu Capital — Starbucks finalized the joint venture intended to speed disciplined expansion in China and bring in a local partner to help scale stores and operations, which should support long‑term growth in a key market. Neutral Sentiment: New U.S. partner incentives announced — Starbucks outlined a package including weekly pay, broader tipping on mobile/card orders, and a performance-based bonus program (up to $1,200/year) aimed at improving service, retention and sales; benefits to revenue are possible but outcome is uncertain. Article Title

New U.S. partner incentives announced — Starbucks outlined a package including weekly pay, broader tipping on mobile/card orders, and a performance-based bonus program (up to $1,200/year) aimed at improving service, retention and sales; benefits to revenue are possible but outcome is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Operational intent vs. cost — Management frames the moves as part of its “Back to Starbucks” turnaround to fix service and sales trends; investors must balance potential revenue upside from better in-store execution against the program’s roughly $500M scale and execution risk. Article Title

Operational intent vs. cost — Management frames the moves as part of its “Back to Starbucks” turnaround to fix service and sales trends; investors must balance potential revenue upside from better in-store execution against the program’s roughly $500M scale and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Near-term stock reaction muted or negative — Despite the announcements, the shares showed little upside and in some reports slipped, suggesting the market is focused on near-term margin pressure, recent EPS misses, and the need for proof the programs lift sales. Article Title

Near-term stock reaction muted or negative — Despite the announcements, the shares showed little upside and in some reports slipped, suggesting the market is focused on near-term margin pressure, recent EPS misses, and the need for proof the programs lift sales. Negative Sentiment: Execution and margin concerns — Analysts/commentary warn expanded tipping and bonus schemes could backfire or compress margins if service improvements don’t translate to sustained higher sales per store; ongoing union activity adds another execution variable. Article Title

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,700. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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