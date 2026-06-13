Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $243.38 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,215 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,563 shares during the period. Wabtec comprises 0.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Wabtec worth $243,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 9.1% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 809.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after buying an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

Wabtec stock opened at $264.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.43.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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