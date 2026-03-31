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Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Forian logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 13.0% in March to 60,250 shares, leaving a days-to-cover ratio of about 3.0 and representing roughly 0.2% of the company's stock.
  • Forian carries a consensus "Sell" rating (Weiss Ratings reissued a sell) and recently missed EPS expectations, reporting ($0.06) vs. $0.01 expected while revenue slightly beat estimates at $7.96M.
  • Five stocks we like better than Forian.

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,250 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 26th total of 69,214 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,764 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forian in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Forian presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forian

Forian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Forian has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Forian during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forian by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company's stock.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian NASDAQ: FORA is a global regulatory technology company offering cloud-native software solutions for enterprise risk management and financial crime compliance. The company's platform enables financial institutions to automate and streamline regulatory reporting, transaction surveillance, market risk measurement and client onboarding processes. By consolidating data across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions, Forian helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, FATCA and local AML/KYC requirements.

Founded in 2013 as RegTek Solutions, the business rebranded to Forian in 2023 following a period of strategic expansion into complementary risk and compliance offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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