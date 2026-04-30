Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,599 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 61,144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 178.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company's stock.

Forian Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FORA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 3,209 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,398. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

About Forian

Forian NASDAQ: FORA is a global regulatory technology company offering cloud-native software solutions for enterprise risk management and financial crime compliance. The company's platform enables financial institutions to automate and streamline regulatory reporting, transaction surveillance, market risk measurement and client onboarding processes. By consolidating data across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions, Forian helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, FATCA and local AML/KYC requirements.

Founded in 2013 as RegTek Solutions, the business rebranded to Forian in 2023 following a period of strategic expansion into complementary risk and compliance offerings.

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