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Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock Price Down 0.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Forian logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Forian shares fell 0.5% to $2.15 on Tuesday with trading volume up about 117% to ~47,035 shares, and the price sitting near its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($2.09 and $2.14).
  • Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “Sell” rating and the consensus is Sell; the company reported EPS of ($0.06), missing the $0.01 estimate while revenue of $7.96M slightly beat expectations.
  • Forian is a regulatory‑technology firm with a market cap around $67M and a negative P/E (-23.89); institutional investors own ~19.3% of the stock, with recent stake increases from firms including Citadel.
  • Interested in Forian? Here are five stocks we like better.

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 47,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 21,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forian in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forian

Forian Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Forian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company's stock.

About Forian

(Get Free Report)

Forian NASDAQ: FORA is a global regulatory technology company offering cloud-native software solutions for enterprise risk management and financial crime compliance. The company's platform enables financial institutions to automate and streamline regulatory reporting, transaction surveillance, market risk measurement and client onboarding processes. By consolidating data across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions, Forian helps organizations maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks such as MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, FATCA and local AML/KYC requirements.

Founded in 2013 as RegTek Solutions, the business rebranded to Forian in 2023 following a period of strategic expansion into complementary risk and compliance offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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