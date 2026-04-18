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Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATA) Trading Up 0.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Galata Acquisition Corp. II logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares up 0.2% — Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATA) traded at $10.07 on Friday, but volume was very light with 5,601 shares changing hands, a 92% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Several institutional investors opened new positions in Q4 (Virtu $320k, RBC $225k, ABC Arbitrage $199k, Deltec $149k, Condor $140k), collectively about $1.03 million, signaling renewed investor interest.
  • Galata is a SPAC that holds IPO proceeds in trust while it searches for and negotiates a business combination to take a target company public.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 5,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galata Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LATA. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galata Acquisition Corp. II NASDAQ: LATA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank‑check company, formed to effect mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. As a publicly traded acquisition vehicle, the company raises capital through an initial public offering and holds proceeds in trust while seeking an operating company to combine with and take public through the SPAC structure.

The firm's primary activities are identifying and evaluating potential targets, negotiating definitive agreements for business combinations, and completing the required shareholder approvals and regulatory filings to consummate transactions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Galata Acquisition Corp. II Right Now?

Before you consider Galata Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galata Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Galata Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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