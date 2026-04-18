Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATA) Trading Up 0.2% - Should You Buy?

Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 5,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

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Galata Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galata Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LATA. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Galata Acquisition Corp. II NASDAQ: LATA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank‑check company, formed to effect mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. As a publicly traded acquisition vehicle, the company raises capital through an initial public offering and holds proceeds in trust while seeking an operating company to combine with and take public through the SPAC structure.

The firm's primary activities are identifying and evaluating potential targets, negotiating definitive agreements for business combinations, and completing the required shareholder approvals and regulatory filings to consummate transactions.

Further Reading

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