GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 2.8% - Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,050.49 and last traded at $1,088.5330. Approximately 4,188,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,790,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,120.23.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.8%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $904.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 300.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 238.3% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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